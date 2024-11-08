CavinKare’s Indica forays into creme hair color category; onboards Trisha as brand ambassador

CHENNAI: Indica, the flagship hair color brand from the house of FMCG major CavinKare Pvt Ltd, on Thursday announced its foray into the creme hair color category, with the launch of Indica natural and nourish creme hair color. The FMCG has onboarded actress Trisha Krishnan as the brand ambassador.

Rajat Nanda, business head, personal care, CavinKare said, “Indica has consistently positioned itself as a leader in innovation, introducing transformative products that enhance the consumer experience. As a brand committed to innovation and consumer well-being, we recognize the growing demand for sustainable beauty, which has enabled us to launch this groundbreaking product with a pioneering formula.”

Adding to this, Trisha said, “It feels like homecoming for me as this is my second brand endorsement for CavinKare. I have always appreciated the various innovations that CavinKare has brought to market and thereby consumers across brands. At a time when we have all become conscious and aware of the products that we use, Indica continues to guide us to embrace self-care without the worry of chemicals with its industry-first, less dye chemicals formulation.”

Brand Indica ventured on its journey in 1995, with the launch of Indica Herbal Hair. In 2009, it was relaunched with the consumer insight and innovation of 10 minutes and thus Indica 10 minutes Hair Colors was born. In year 2015, Indica launched Indica Easy Shampoo Hair Color which has become the Number 1 Shampoo Hair Color brand of the country (as per AC Nielsen).