CavinKare forays into ice cream biz with Cavin's

CK Ranganathan, chairman & managing director, CavinKare, said, “We have always believed categories evolve when consumer expectations change and the ice cream segment in India is at that point today. Our entry is a strategic move to participate and shape this evolution.”

Srivatsan Krishnamurthi, business head, cold chain, CavinKare Pvt Ltd, said, “what truly differentiates this portfolio is its ability to recreate a ‘parlour-style’ indulgence in a convenient, at-home format. With seven distinct infusion categories, 24 flavours, and multiple pack sizes, we have designed the range to cater to both individual treats and shared occasions.”