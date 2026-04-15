CavinKare forays into ice cream biz with Cavin's

CHENNAI: Marking its entry into India’s fast-growing ice cream category, CavinKare on Wednesday announced the launch of its premium, infusion-led ice cream range under its national, premium brand - Cavin’s, recognised nationally for its leadership in dairy and beverages segment.
The launch represents CavinKare’s strategic foray into India’s multi-billion ice cream market, driven by evolving consumer preferences for more frequent, experience-led dessert consumption.
The portfolio spans 72 variants across 24 flavours, structured into seven infusion categories - real fruits, dry fruits, mithai, chocolate, classic, signature, and candy.
Developed over 1.5 years of intensive R&D, the range underscores CavinKare’s commitment to building a differentiated, innovation-led portfolio in the category.
CK Ranganathan, chairman & managing director, CavinKare, said, “We have always believed categories evolve when consumer expectations change and the ice cream segment in India is at that point today. Our entry is a strategic move to participate and shape this evolution.”
Srivatsan Krishnamurthi, business head, cold chain, CavinKare Pvt Ltd, said, “what truly differentiates this portfolio is its ability to recreate a ‘parlour-style’ indulgence in a convenient, at-home format. With seven distinct infusion categories, 24 flavours, and multiple pack sizes, we have designed the range to cater to both individual treats and shared occasions.”
Currently available in Chennai via Swiggy and Zomato, the range will soon expand to multiple channels, including quick commerce and retail outlets, as part of CavinKare’s phased go-to-market strategy. The portfolio is offered in three pack sizes -100 ml, 500 ml, and 750 ml with pricing starting at Rs 89.