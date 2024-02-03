Cathay Pacific resumes Chennai-HK direct flights

CHENNAI: Hong Kong’s home carrier Cathay Pacific has resumed its Chennai-Hong Kong service, with its first flight from the international airport here having taken off on February 2, 2024 as part of a three-flights-per-week service.

This development marks a return to service after a four-year pause. Rakesh Raicar, regional GM – south Asia, Middle East, and Africa, said:

“The resumption of direct flights underscores our commitment to delivering outstanding service and connectivity. With the resurgence of both leisure and business travel from Chennai, along with a noticeable increase in student traffic, we are committed to providing services that cater to the diverse requirements of our customers. The strategic significance of key routes to and from Chennai aligns seamlessly with our dedication to offering enhanced connectivity.”