Casagrand ventures into Pune, debuts in west India

CHENNAI: Real estate developer Casagrand forayed into the Pune market, marking its debut in western India.

Besides Pune, the company has presence in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore.

The Chennai-based property developer also has an international sales office in Dubai.

Casagrand announced the acquisition of two prime land parcels in Upper Kharadi and Wagholi. The two upcoming residential projects, to cater to the growing demand for upscale living, will be developed across 2.8 acres and 16 acres, respectively.

Casagrand founder and MD Arun MN said, "Pune is fast emerging as one of India's most promising luxury housing destinations, driven by a surge in High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), returning NRIs, and a thriving ecosystem of IT, financial services, and manufacturing industries."

He added, "The city's rapid infrastructural transformation, improved connectivity, and cosmopolitan demographic are collectively reshaping its housing narrative especially among discerning homebuyers seeking premium living."

The west regions are at the forefront of India's next wave of urban evolution, he added.