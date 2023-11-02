Casagrand Palm Springs prices begin at Rs 51 lakh

CHENNAI: Casagrand, one of the leading real estate developers of South India, launched Casagrand Palm Springs.

This residential enclave is located at Medavakkam extension, Chennai, Casagrand Palm Springs is nestled within a vast 5.16-acre landscape, with 352 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments, constructed in B+G+5 floor structure, the property houses over 75+ amenities, starting from Rs 51 lakh.

These apartments come at a starting price of just Rs 4,099 per sq ft, a significant departure from the typical rates of Rs 6,500 per sq ft found in Medavakkam.

This pricing offers a combined opulent living experience for all homebuyers with exceptional value and investment opportunities, as per a release.