Carlton enters India’s furniture biz through EBG

CHENNAI: India’s evolving home interiors landscape is witnessing the entry of a global player as EBG Group partners with British lifestyle brand Carlton London to launch Carlton Luxury Furniture, an initiative focused on sustainability, longevity, and conscious living.
The partnership was unveiled in the presence of Carl Virk, founder of Carlton London, and Irfan Khan, founder-chairman, EBG Group, marking a shift toward high-end furniture that combines design with environmental responsibility.
Backing this vision is a franchise-led expansion plan, with 600 showrooms set to open across 300 major cities over the next five years. It will scale through a partner-led model, mobilising investments estimated between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000 crore from franchise stakeholders.
The venture is expected to generate nearly 12,000 jobs while bringing MSME and SME partners into its supply chain. Khan said, “Carlton Luxury Furniture represents a shift in how India will perceive and invest in furniture. We are introducing a model that combines design with sustainability.”