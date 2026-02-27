Carbon tax intact in India-EU FTA deal

Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary in the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection, emphasised that the CBAM is not targeted against any specific country but serves as a necessary protective measure once carbon pricing is introduced domestically in the EU.

“CBAM is not against anyone. Once you introduce carbon pricing, you need to have some kind of protection,” Flasbarth said on Wednesday during his ongoing visit to India, where he held discussions with officials from the Ministries of New and Renewable Energy, Power, and Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

“With the carbon pricing, we need to do something, and that is something we want to discuss. It is written in the free trade agreement that there will be technical discussions on how to do it in the best possible way. And of course, it’s very clear we will not make exceptions for any other countries in the world. We would not follow the pressure of the US, for example, or others, so India can be sure there will be no exceptions,” the secretary emphasised.