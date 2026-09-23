Capgemini expands footprint in Kovai

CHENNAI: Capgemini has expanded its footprint in Coimbatore with a new office at ELCOT IT Park, marking the company’s 28th office in India and its ninth in Tamil Nadu.
Spread across 1,37 lakh sq. ft. with more than 1,500 seats, the facility brings together centres of excellence in product engineering, robotics and power electronics.
The office was inaugurated in the presence of Sanjay Chalke, CEO - India, Capgemini, and Kartik Ramakrishnan, CEO - Financial
Services and Member of the Group Executive Board, Capgemini.
The expansion comes as Coimbatore continues to strengthen its position as TN’s second-largest software hub. The new office will support Capgemini’s work in consumer goods and aerospace, while enabling teams to incubate ideas, demonstrate capabilities and co-create solutions for clients across industrial, semiconductor, automotive and cloud infrastructure sectors.
It will serve business units including financial services, engineering, cloud infrastructure, insights & data and digital.