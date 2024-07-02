Capgemini expands footprint in Chennai with 5,000 seater facility; to invest Rs 1,000 cr over 3 years

CHENNAI: Capgemini announces the development of a new facility in Chennai. The company has pledged an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years, aiming to empower local talent and further strengthen its commitment to innovation, growth, and sustainability in Tamil Nadu.



The 5,000-seat facility slated for completion in April 2027, is designed with sustainability at its core. The campus will integrate advanced energy and water-efficient technologies, utilize recycled materials and implement rainwater harvesting during construction. Powered entirely by renewable energy sources, this green campus embodies Capgemini’s commitment to sustainable business practices. Additionally, the company is dedicated to fostering local talent, pledging approximately INR three crores of the investment to the development of neighboring government schools.

The facility, spanning nearly 600,000 square feet, is set to become a prime destination for top-tier talent in southern India. Equipped with state-of-the-art IT infrastructure, it will support Capgemini’s diverse specialist teams, including financial services, engineering, digital, cloud, AI and many more. The facility will promote a collaborative and engaging work environment featuring advanced engineering labs, dedicated pods for customer experience centers and specialized onboarding rooms. Additionally, wellness centers, town halls, gymnasiums and modernized cafeterias are designed to enhance employee well-being and create a conducive work environment.

Vijay Chandramohan, VP-head, corporate real estate services for APAC and Middle East, Capgemini said, "As a leader that is shaping the future of industry we are investing in local talent and enhancing the well-being of our communities. This expansion demonstrates our strategic vision and commitment to collaborating with local government efforts to drive the country's economic growth.’

“Chennai is rapidly emerging as a top global destination for investments in technology, as evidenced by the fast pace of office space absorption in the city. This world-class technology facility reflects the quality of our local talent and will further support the state's vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030,” said TRB Rajaa, TN Industry minister.