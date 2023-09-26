Can’t interfere in job pact of pilots, Akasa Air: DGCA to HC

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the Akasa Air matter filed the written submissions, stating that it cannot interfere in the employment agreement between the airline and the pilot.

The agreement contains the mechanism of termination of pilots and it would be in the interest of the parties that petitioner airline complies with the mandate of the answering respondent to maintain a limited schedule if it does not have enough necessary number of pilots to maintain the operations of the flights, DGCA noted.

Recently, Akasa Air has moved Delhi High Court against pilots who have resigned without serving the mandatory notice period.