CAMSRep’s Bima Central to simplify insurance

CHENNAI: CAMSRep (CAMS Insurance Repository Services) has launched Bima Central, a one-stop platform for simplifying insurance portfolio management. With most policyholders who purchase policies from variety of sources finding it a challenge to manage these policies, Bima Central now empowers them by simplifying and aggregating policy benefits, ensures claim-readiness, and easy access to policy servicing.

Bima Central allows users to manage life, health, and motor policies through their secure e-Insurance Account (eIA). Vivek Bengani, CEO, CAMSRep said “Value of insurance has been severely underappreciated due to difficult and cumbersome benefit realisation journey. Over the past 18 months, where we had multiple interactions with insurers and policyholders, it came out clearly that this problem can only be solved by an industry level platform.”