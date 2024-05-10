CAMS Q4 profit surges by 38.5% to Rs 103 crore

CHENNAI: Registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds CAMS on Thursday reported a 38.5 per cent surge in profit after tax to Rs 103 crore for three months ended March this year, driven by robust performance across the business streams.

In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 74.36 crore in the year-ago period, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) said in a statement.

Its revenue grew 24.6 per cent to Rs 310.46 crore in January-March of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) from Rs 249.24 crore a year ago.

‘’We had an excellent quarter in terms of posting strong financial results, with quarterly revenue and PAT growing at 24.6 per cent and 38.7 per cent YoY (year-on-year),’’ Anuj Kumar, MD, CAMS, said.

