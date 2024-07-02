CAMS, Google Cloud to build next-gen platform

CHENNAI: Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS), India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds (a SEBI regulated entity), and Google Cloud have come together to revolutionise the financial services landscape by building a next-generation platform for the various business services provided by CAMS.



CAMS’s platform has been integral to the asset management industry of India for nearly 3 decades, supporting the industry’s growth for new product launches, market expansion, strengthened intermediation, regulatory compliance and differentiated investor services.

The next generation platform, envisaged with Google Cloud, is a strategic step of the company to leverage the multiple benefits of cloud-based platforms (and emerging technologies) for the rapidly growing asset management industry and to serve the new generation, digital native investors.

The key building blocks of the platform will be design based on first principles, modularity and reusability with a rich services ecosystem, AI/ML powered digital products and data platform.

AI and Automation will be integrated at every stage of the platform for automated, event-driven transaction processing with increased efficiency and accuracy.

Anuj Kumar, MD, CAMS, said, “We are excited to traverse this modernisation agenda with Google Cloud who amply demonstrated their domain expertise and brought to the table a robust solution that is best-in-breed and compliant to the laws and regulatory standards.”

Bikram Singh Bedi, VP and country MD at Google Cloud India added, “Our collaboration with CAMS is enabling them to digitally transform and re-architect their mutual fund processing and record-keeping platform, thereby ensuring easy and safe transactions for their investors across the country."