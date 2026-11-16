Campaign to reinstate Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gains momentum with support from tech leaders

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney, CEO of video game maker Epic Games, were among thousands of people who signed an online petition calling for Huang to return to the company.

Huang resigned last week from Nvidia, apparently ousted by the board after revelations that he had extramarital affairs, both with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of being an intelligence asset for Beijing and with a senior executive who reported to him. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has stepped in as interim CEO while the board searches for a replacement.

Huang is plotting a comeback, the Financial Times reported over the weekend, citing multiple anonymous sources. The newspaper said he has been discussing the possibility with confidants, as his allies assembled a “war room” of Silicon Valley allies to lobby for his return.