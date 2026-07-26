CAG flags Rs 12.86 cr loss in WBIDC's land deal with Flipkart in Bengal

The report noted that WBIDCL, the state's nodal agency for industry development, incurred the loss because it computed the base price of the land without accounting for large water bodies within the project site, in deviation from its own pricing policy.

The finding is part of the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG's) 2024 report on Public Sector Undertakings for the period ending March 31, 2023, which was tabled in the Assembly by the BJP government on Friday.