Cabinet approves Fairfax's Rs 52,878-cr bid for IDBI Bank; largest FDI ever in India's financial sector

"Once completed, this will be the largest FDI in the financial sector of our economy so far," the government said in a statement.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also briefed the media about the Cabinet decision on the IDBI Bank's strategic restructuring.

He said the government and LIC will together hold a 34 per cent stake in the restructured entity.

The proposed sale of a combined 60.72 per cent stake held by the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) would transfer control of the lender to Fairfax, subject to the completion of the transaction and requisite regulatory approvals.