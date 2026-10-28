Cabinet approves 3 pc hike in DA/DR for central govt employees, pensioners

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described it as a "Diwali gift".

An additional instalment of DA to central government employees and DR to pensioners will be paid with effect from July 1, 2026.

The hike amounts to "an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rates of 60 per cent of the basic pay/pension, to compensate against price rise", an official release said.

The combined impact on the exchequer due to the increase in DA and DR would be Rs 10,016.10 crore per year.