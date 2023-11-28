Byju’s names Jiny Thattil as CTO post Anil Goel’s exit

NEW DELHI: Edtech major Byju’s on Monday announced the elevation of Jiny Thattil as its Chief Technology Officer(CTO) following the departure of Anil Goel, who is leaving the company after three years.

Thattil, who has been serving as senior vice president, Engineering, brings extensive experience in building and scaling engineering teams, delivering business and customer outcomes, and driving innovation across multiple product lines and platforms, the company said.

This transition is part of Byju’s ongoing strategic restructuring and reorientation of its leadership team to further enhance operational efficiency. Thattil’s career span over 25 years in the software industry across diverse fields.