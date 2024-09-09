BYD India to launch successor of India's first e-MPV

NEW DELHI: BYD India, a subsidiary of the world's leading New Energy Vehicles (NEV) manufacturer BYD, revealed the name of its soon-to-be-launched electric MPV – ‘BYD eMAX 7’.

Designed for modern and environment-friendly Indian families, the BYD eMAX 7 will be the successor of India's first electric MPV All-New e6, combining cutting-edge technology, luxury, and sustainability.

The vehicle is set to replace the BYD All-New e6, which is currently being sold as MPV by the company. Rajeev Chauhan, head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) business, BYD India, said, "It is a forward-thinking vehicle ideal for consumers who prioritise both sustainable luxury and practicality. The BYD eMAX 7 is a perfect fit for families seeking eco-friendly solutions without compromising on style and performance."