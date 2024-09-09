BYD India to launch successor of India's first e-MPV

Begin typing your search...

    ByAgenciesAgencies|9 Sep 2024 5:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-09 17:30:55.0  )
     MPV – ‘BYD eMAX 7’

    NEW DELHI: BYD India, a subsidiary of the world's leading New Energy Vehicles (NEV) manufacturer BYD, revealed the name of its soon-to-be-launched electric MPV – ‘BYD eMAX 7’.

    Designed for modern and environment-friendly Indian families, the BYD eMAX 7 will be the successor of India's first electric MPV All-New e6, combining cutting-edge technology, luxury, and sustainability.

    The vehicle is set to replace the BYD All-New e6, which is currently being sold as MPV by the company. Rajeev Chauhan, head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) business, BYD India, said, "It is a forward-thinking vehicle ideal for consumers who prioritise both sustainable luxury and practicality. The BYD eMAX 7 is a perfect fit for families seeking eco-friendly solutions without compromising on style and performance."

    Agencies

