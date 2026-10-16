Butterfly's net profit rises 19% to Rs 20 crore in Q2

CHENNAI: Kitchen appliances major Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reported a 19% surge in net profit for the quarter ended September 2026 at Rs 20 cr compared to Rs 17 cr in the same quarter of the previous year.
The company sustained double digit growth momentum for the third consecutive quarter. Core categories continued to deliver robust growth, while infra cooktops have been emerging as a promising new growth engine, it said in a release.
The brand reported the highest-ever quarterly revenue delivered in retail channels. Commodity driven inflation impacted material margins partially offset by pricing actions, it said.
Swetha Sagar, manager and chief business officer, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, said, “We registered revenue of Rs 331 cr growing at 13.1% YoY, continuing our double-digit growth trajectory, with EBITDA of Rs 32 cr. This was achieved on the back of broad-based growth across categories in right channels. With Onam, we saw a robust start to the festive season. We remain focused on sustaining a healthy growth trajectory backed by investments in the brand, consumer-centric innovation, premiumisation strategy and improved geographic reach.”