Butterfly Gandhimathi nets profit of Rs 9.03 cr in Q4

CHENNAI: Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 9.03 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based firm had registered a net loss of Rs 19.76 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025 South's leading appliances manufacturer, posted a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore, as against Rs 7.38 crore registered last fiscal.

Company's manager and chief business officer Swetha Sagar said, "We delivered a revenue of Rs 187 crore with an EBITDA margin of 8.6 per cent in Q4, despite subdued demand in the household and kitchen appliances segment. This performance reflects the positive impact of our ongoing channel and process interventions, along with calibrated pricing actions."

The total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 189.23 crore, from Rs 167.46 crore registered in the same period of last financial year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025 the total income stood at Rs 871.47 crore, as against Rs 936.14 crore registered in the year ago period.

During the quarter ending March 31, 2025, the company witnessed growth across all core categories and a marked improvement in profitability, Sagar said. "Looking ahead, we remain optimistic, supported by upcoming product launches and stronger channel partnerships," she added.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances retails mixer grinders, pressure cookers, gas stoves, wet grinders among others.