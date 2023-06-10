Burlington English, NSDC in language training pact

NEW DELHI: Burlington English, a provider of language learning solutions is collaborating with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in the realm of skill development for careers. This aims to empower individuals and elevate their language proficiency in alignment with the National Occupational Standards (NOS) set by NSDC. The two shall collaborate to facilitate English training of candidates aspiring for overseas mobility across job roles, and sectors in different destination countries. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC said, “The collaboration opens up new avenues for skill development in specific careers.”