Bullish Honda gears up for new products, EVs

NEW DELHI: Japan’s Honda Motor Co is bullish on the long-term potential of the Indian two-wheeler market where rising personal mobility needs, more women in workforce and growing demand for premium products are expected to continue supporting industry growth, according to the top official of its Indian two-wheeler arm.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), its two-wheeler arm in India, will bring new products aligning with the evolving customer needs and is gearing up fresh models to be launched in the second half of this year in order to tap festive season sales, its president-CEO, Tsutsumu Otani said.
In the ongoing fiscal, the company expects the two-wheeler industry in India, which witnessed a strong performance in FY26, to continue its growth trajectory albeit at a more moderate pace, he said. “In the long term, we remain confident about the growth potential of the Indian two-wheeler market. Improving rural infrastructure, rising personal mobility needs,” Otani said.