BSNL signs MoU with AIMO, to facilitate apprenticeship in telecom sector

CHENNAI: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) entered into a MoU with All India Manufacturers Organization (AIMO), which would benefit the industrial community, said a BSNLstatement. The objectives of this MOU, signed at a function held in the city, include collaborating on research and innovation projects that advance the field of telecommunications, developing and delivering capacity-building programmes and skill-training initiatives for youth focusing on employment and entrepreneurship in telecom technologies, providing mentorship to start-ups in the telecommunications sector to enhance their growth and sustainability.

In addition to many responsibilities, BSNL will facilitate students to get an apprenticeship amount through AIMO and will issue joint certificates (AIMO and BSNL) after they successfully complete the training period.

AIMO will arrange funds through industry/MSME or through the respective ministry for apprentices and will help them with placements in the industry.