BSE warns investors against 4th fake deepfake video of CEO Ramamurthy promoting investment advice

Regarding this, the exchange has clarified that the video is entirely fabricated and malicious, using deepfake technology to mislead investors by making false claims of guaranteed and extraordinary returns.

Moreover, the content also urges viewers to invest in select stocks for quick gains and to join private WhatsApp or Telegram groups for so-called 'exclusive' tips.

Meanwhile, BSE said this is the fourth such incident in the past four months, indicating a repeated and concerning pattern of misuse of the institution’s and its MD & CEO’s credibility.