Brigade group enters Coimbatore with Rs 600 crore project

Pavitra Shankar, MD, Brigade Enterprises, said, "our entry into Coimbatore is a strategic step in Brigade's growth journey across south India, and we are excited to bring our multi-domain development expertise to a market that is poised for its next phase of transformation."

Brigade Group has been present in TN for over a decade, building a strong presence across residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality sectors. It has cumulatively about 16 million sqft of projects in the pipeline in Chennai.