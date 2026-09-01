Brigade group enters Coimbatore with Rs 600 crore project

COIMBATORE: Brigade Enterprises Limited, on Monday, announced its entry into Coimbatore with plans to launch a residential development spread across a land area of 5.4 acres in Saravanampatti, through a Joint Development Agreement (JDA).
Located in the heart of Coimbatore’s IT belt, this project is strategically positioned to take advantage of Coimbatore’s key growth corridors, with convenient access to major Special Economic Zones (SEZs), IT parks and social infrastructure such as educational institutions, Retail malls and Hospitals etc. This entry into Coimbatore with the project having gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 600 crore, further strengthens Brigade’s residential portfolio in South India.
Pavitra Shankar, MD, Brigade Enterprises, said, "our entry into Coimbatore is a strategic step in Brigade's growth journey across south India, and we are excited to bring our multi-domain development expertise to a market that is poised for its next phase of transformation."
Brigade Group has been present in TN for over a decade, building a strong presence across residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality sectors. It has cumulatively about 16 million sqft of projects in the pipeline in Chennai.