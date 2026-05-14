'Peace cannot be piecemeal': India flags serious concerns over West Asia crisis, unilateral sanctions

In his address at the opening day of a two-day BRICS conclave here, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted, without naming specific nations, that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity must anchor international relations, maintaining that "dialogue and diplomacy" offer the only sustainable path to conflict resolution.

Jaishankar said India stands ready to contribute constructively towards de-escalation efforts and to support initiatives aimed at restoring stability while noting that "peace cannot be piecemeal" and "it is essential to uphold international law, protect civilians, and avoid targeting public infrastructure." The external affairs minister also strongly pitched for ensuring safe and unimpeded maritime flows through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea, and voiced concerns over the "grave humanitarian implications" of the conflict in Gaza.

The India-hosted meet assumed greater significance as the influential bloc grapples with the economic consequences of the West Asia crisis, particularly the severe energy supply disruptions, and Washington's policy on trade and tariffs.