Brand Patanjali gears up to disprove ‘myths’

HARIDWAR: With the Supreme Court sternly warning Patanjali over ‘false’ advertisements that could lead to an imposition of a fine of Rs 1 crore, the ayurveda brand clarified it has research outcomes backed by one crore people’s data that prove the efficacy of its products.

In a statement on Thursday, Patanjali claimed it has rid ‘‘thousands of people” from several diseases like BP, sugar, thyroid, asthma, arthritis, obesity, liver and kidney failure, and cancer. ‘‘We have database with more one crore people, with real world evidence, preclinical and clinical evidence,’’ it further said in the release.

Noting that it always respects the doctors and those who provide life-saving drugs, emergency treatment and necessary surgeries, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali submitted to the apex court it was willing to even face ‘‘death sentence’’ or get penalised with ‘‘crores’’ if the brand was found to make false advertisements or indulge in propaganda. ‘‘We would like emphasise that we are not spreading any false propaganda. Hundreds of therapies of Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Panchakarma, Shatkarma, fasting and with the integrated treatment of system, we have made thousands of people free from several diseases.’’ Patanjali stated that its traditional treatments are backed by its research foundation that conforms to more than 3,000 research protocols. The foundation, it claimed, has published 500 papers in the reputable research journals in the word.

‘‘Some stubborn and so-called frustrated doctors of the medical sector, who oppose Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy, seem to have a big problem. It is true that diseases can be controlled with synthetic medicines but cannot be cured. But this problem of allopathy is not a problem for Yoga-Ayurveda. In the medical field, we have seen many modern practitioners those who are committing medical crimes by installing fake pacemakers, stealing kidneys, taking unnecessary medicines and conducting tests indiscriminately as medical mafia/drug mafia; we have fought against them,’’ the release further said.