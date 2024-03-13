Brajesh Kumar Singh takes charge as ED at Indian Bank

CHENNAI: Brajesh Kumar Singh has assumed charge as ED of Indian Bank on March 10. He has over 28 years of extensive banking experience which includes an overseas tenure at Durban, South Africa. Prior to his elevation, he held the position of chief general manager HR of Bank of Baroda.

Additionally, he has also served as director in the Board of Bank of Baroda UP Gramin Bank. Singh has worked in various strategic positions viz credit officer, branch head, loan factory head, regional head, zonal head. He also served as the convenor of state level bankers committee. Singh is a graduate in agriculture, MBA (Finance), and a certified associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. He has also completed executive leadership development programme at IIM Bengaluru.