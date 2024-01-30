Begin typing your search...

BPCL Q3 net up 82% on refining, sales margins

Its profit was, however, lower than Rs 8,243.55 cr earnings in the preceding quarter (July-Sept 2023).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Jan 2024 9:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-29 21:45:08.0  )
BPCL Q3 net up 82% on refining, sales margins
X
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. refinery in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Monday saw an 82 per cent jump in its December quarter net profit on the back of higher-than-expected refining margins and a rise in margins on fuel sales.

Its consolidated net profit of Rs 3,181.42 crore in Oct-Dec Q3 of the current fiscal year, compares to Rs 1,747.01 crore earnings in the same period of the previous financial year. Its profit was, however, lower than Rs 8,243.55 cr earnings in the preceding quarter (July-Sept 2023).

The continuing freeze in fuel prices, which is now 21 months old, despite a fall in input raw material (crude oil) prices helped raise marketing margins. BPCL earned an estimated $13.3 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel during Oct-Dec.

BusinessBPCLBharat Petroleum Corporationsales marginsmarketing margins
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X