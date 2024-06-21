BPCL, Bounce Infinity join hands to launch 'eDrive stores' to boost EV adoption

NEW DELHI: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Friday announced its partnership with electric vehicle (EV) maker Bounce Infinity to launch 'eDrive stores' at select BPCL retail outlets to accelerate EV adoption.

The new 'eDrive stores' will be multi-brand hubs for the retail sale of electric two-wheelers, strategically located at BPCL retail outlets.

"Partnering with Bounce Infinity is an integral part of our strategy to transform our fuel stations into versatile energy hubs that cater to the evolving needs of our customers and contribute to environmental sustainability," Pardeep Goyal, Business Head, Retail at BPCL, said in a statement.

According to the company, these stores are designed to make EVs more accessible and to raise awareness among aspiring EV customers.

Consumers will be able to purchase electric two-wheelers directly at BPCL fuel stations, facilitating a smooth transition from internal combustion vehicles to electric vehicles.

"This partnership strengthens our goal of sustainable mobility solutions. Bounce Infinity will now leverage BPCL's extensive retail network to offer consumers convenient access to our innovative range of electric two-wheelers," said Vivekananda Hallekare, CEO and Co-founder of Bounce Infinity.

The eDrive stores will be operated by Bounce Infinity or through BPCL's dealer network. Each outlet will be equipped with charging points, making it convenient for customers to charge their vehicles on-site.