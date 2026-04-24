Both cash and digital indispensable for Indians, time to boost CBDC usage: SBI report

During the same period, the per capita CiC has increased from Rs 8,762 to Rs 29,324, a CAGR of 9.0 per cent.

“The per-capita CAGR of CiC is still lower than the GDP. Interestingly, we found that this gap (0.4 per cent) in CAGR between CiC and GDP is nearly equivalent to UPI. The per capita transaction UPI is Rs 1,301 in FY26,” the findings showed.

However, a per capita UPI transaction needs to be interpreted carefully, as an individual can make many UPI transactions say over a point of time as opposed to cash just because of sheer convenience, it explained.

While ATM cash withdrawals are using primarily for transactions purposes, the CiC included all the cash that is used for transaction as well as precautionary motive.

“Our research indicate that this gap between per capita CiC and ATM withdrawal has increased from merely Rs 1,804 in FY24 to Rs 9,127 in FY26 (a whopping 5-times increase). We believe this gap is primarily because of precautionary motive of using cash by individuals,” the report showed.