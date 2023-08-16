Boeing begins production of Apache helicopters for Indian Army

NEW DELHI: Defence major Boeing has said it has started the production of Apache Helicopters for the Indian Army at its state-of-art facility in the US (Mesa, Arizona).

The Indian Army's AH-64E Apache helicopters, renowned for their advanced technology and exceptional performance, are poised to enhance operational readiness and fortify defence capabilities.

The production process builds upon an ongoing collaboration with Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), which plays a pivotal role in the manufacturing of AH-64E fuselages at its cutting-edge facility in Hyderabad, India. Earlier this year, TBAL delivered the first AH-64 Apache fuselage to the Indian Army.

"We are pleased to reach yet another significant milestone, highlighting Boeing's unwavering commitment to support India's defence capabilities,” said Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India.

“The AH-64's state-of-the-art technology and battle-tested performance will elevate the Indian Army's operational effectiveness and amplify its defensive capabilities”, read the press release.

The company's accomplishments encompass the successful delivery of 22 AH-64E Apaches to the Indian Air Force in 2020. Boeing entered into a contract to produce six additional AH-64Es for the Indian Army, with deliveries anticipated in 2024.

Christina Upah, Vice President of Attack Helicopter Programs and Senior Boeing Mesa Site Executive, emphasized, “The AH-64E continues to be the world’s premier attack helicopter”. The company's engagement with over 300 local Indian companies, in conjunction with its joint venture focusing on manufacturing key components, reflects Boeing's vision for a resilient and interconnected aerospace ecosystem in India.

With annual sourcing exceeding $1 billion from India, Boeing's role as a catalyst for growth extends beyond the technical realm. The company employs over 5,000 individuals within India and collaborates with over 13,000 supply chain partners, fostering community engagement and implementing citizenship programs that touch the lives of over 500,000 individuals.