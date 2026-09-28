Boeing 737 MAX software issue poses no safety risk to operations: Akasa Air

The airline's statement came after Boeing disclosed that pilots could, under a specific landing scenario, lose access to automated flight guidance due to a software issue.

Boeing has already informed all 737 operators about the matter and is working on a software update to permanently fix the problem.

Responding to concerns over the issue, Akasa Air said its aircraft continue to operate safely and in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

"We are closely coordinating with Boeing and can confirm that there is no impact to the safety of Akasa Air operations. Our aircraft continue to operate safely in accordance with established procedures and applicable regulatory requirements. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the airline said in a statement.