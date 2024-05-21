BMW launches new motorcycle in India at Rs 22.5 lakh

NEW DELHI: German luxury vehicle manufacturer BMW on Tuesday launched a new motorcycle -- S 1000 XR, in India at Rs 22,50,000 (ex-showroom price).

Offered in three colour options -- Blackstorm metallic, Gravityblue metallic (with Style Sports) and Lightwhite solid paint/Motorsport (with M Package), this new motorcycle comes available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and is now available for booking at all BMW Motorrad India authorised dealerships.

"The new BMW S 1000 XR is the ultimate symbiosis of long-distance capability and high-performance in a sport bike," Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said in a statement.

"Improved in all key areas, this motorcycle offers superior, sporty riding pleasure even if the journey is long. Chase as many bends as you like – you alone decide when the ride ends," he added.

The new BMW S 1000 XR is fitted with a reworked in-line 4-cylinder engine that delivers even more impressive performance, with a flow-optimised geometry for the intake channels, the company said.

The bike produces a peak output of 170 hp (125 kW) at 11,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm. It sprints from 0-100 km in 3.25 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 253 km/h.

The new S 1000 XR comes with an expanded standard equipment list including Touring and Dynamic packages, which ensures that the bike contains the right equipment for longer trips and at the same time enables additional performance and comfort, according to the company.