BMW launches locally assembled Mini Countryman at Rs 47.5 lakh, eyes SUV-led growth

The vehicle will be manufactured at BMW's Chennai plant in Mahindra World City, marking a key localisation milestone for the Mini brand in India.

Announcing the launch, BMW Group India president-CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said customers could purchase the vehicle with EMIs starting at Rs 56,990 with zero down payment. The company is also offering an assured buyback value of 59 per cent after four years and 66 per cent after three years.



"Our sales are growing, the dealer network is expanding, and our community is getting cooler by every passing day," Brar said, noting that Mini's portfolio now comprises the Hatch, Convertible and Countryman SUV.



Mini recorded 42 per cent growth in the first quarter, with the company expecting the new petrol Countryman to drive further expansion. "The expanded Countryman range with the ICE variant opens doors to a whole new set of customers," he said.



BMW plans to double Mini's retail footprint by the end of the year, adding 10 new touchpoints across eight cities including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Guwahati, Surat and Vijayawada. By end-2026, Mini will have 21 outlets across 19 cities.



Brar said Mini sales have yet to cross the 1,000-unit mark annually, but the company is confident of doubling volumes this year after selling 730 units in 2025. He attributed the move to growing SUV demand and the dominance of petrol vehicles in the luxury segment.