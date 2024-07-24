BMW India launches 4 new vehicles in its 2024 fleet

NEW DELHI: BMW Group India on Wednesday launched 4 new vehicles and has officially entered the electric two-wheeler segment in India with the launch of the CE 04 electric scooter under the banner of BMW Motorrad.



The first premium two-wheeler is priced at Rs 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom), making the CE 04 the most expensive electric scooter in the Indian market.

Mini India also made huge announcements in the Capital city by adding 2 more cars in their portfolio.

The BMW CE 04





The new-gen Mini hatchback starts from Rs 44.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mini also launched the Countryman E, at a price tag of Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW India also launched the eighth-gen 5 Series sedan as the third long wheel base (LWB) model at Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

This luxury executive sedan is the third long wheelbase model from BMW in India, after the 3 Series and 7 Series. Vikram Pawah, CEO-president, BMW Group India, announced that the first 500 customers who book the 5 series will get complimentary (customisable) headrests with their initials, adding a touch of exclusivity to the luxury sedan.