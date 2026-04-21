BMW bets on doubling sales of Mini

Mini, which clocked 730 units in 2025 at a growth of 3 per cent over the previous year, sold 213 units in the January-March quarter of 2026, a growth of 42 per cent and is planning to launch locally produced Mini Countryman model in the middle of this year.

“This year, the plan is to double the volumes...this will be the best ever year for Mini , if we are able to do that,” Brar said.

On how the group planned to achieve its goal of doubling Mini sales, he said a three-pronged strategy of wider product portfolio, localisation and retail expansion, has been adopted.