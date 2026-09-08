BMEG bags Agency of the Year, Startup of the Year titles

It is also not a first. Months earlier, the four-year-old BMEG was named Design Specialist Agency of the Year at the ABBY Awards 2026.



Andy Charles, CEO, BMEG said "this is our first award recognising us as an integrated agency, which makes it particularly special."



Lijo Thomas, business head, South, BMEG, said "two decades across sales, brand management and media have taught me one thing that holds true, regardless of which side of the table you’re on: chemistry with our clients comes before strategy, not after."