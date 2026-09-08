BMEG bags Agency of the Year, Startup of the Year titles

BENGALURU/CHENNAI: Bharat Media & Entertainment Group (BMEG) has been named both Agency of the Year and Best Startup of the Year at the e4m Indian Marketing Awards South 2026.
It is also not a first. Months earlier, the four-year-old BMEG was named Design Specialist Agency of the Year at the ABBY Awards 2026.
Andy Charles, CEO, BMEG said "this is our first award recognising us as an integrated agency, which makes it particularly special."
Lijo Thomas, business head, South, BMEG, said "two decades across sales, brand management and media have taught me one thing that holds true, regardless of which side of the table you’re on: chemistry with our clients comes before strategy, not after."
Rajendra Prasad, country head, media, BMEG, said "For years, media showed up after the idea was already decided. As an execution afterthought not a shaping force.
So, we built BMEG on the opposite premise. That media belongs at the table before the idea gets locked, not after.
That meant reimagining our product, our process and the talent structure to be growth architects of our client’s brand & business rather than be just planners & buyers."
Yusuf Merchant, country head, OOH-BTL, BMEG “Scale was never our argument. Effectiveness was. Being recognised for that, at this size, this early, tells every brand still deciding whether to bet on an independent agency that the bet is a good one.”
Speaking on the convergence of the platform, culture, client and category, Anto Noval, CCO, BMEG, “That is not going to change now that the room knows our name. If anything, we intend to make it harder to catch us.”