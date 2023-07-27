Blue Dart Express net goes down to Rs 59.74 crore

CHENNAI: Owing to reduced income and increased outgo, logistics player Blue Dart Express Ltd's first quarter net came down to Rs 59.74 crore for the first quarter of FY24.

In a regulatory filing, Blue Dart Express said during Q1FY24, it had earned a total income of Rs 1,253.29 crore (against Q1FY23's Rs 1,303.54 crore) and a net profit of Rs 59.74 crore (Rs 117.17 crore).

Curiously, the company’s other expenses went up to Rs 93.17 crore during the first quarter of FY24 from Rs 69.47 crore expended during Q1FY23.