Blockchain as an eco-friendly means to combat air pollution

CHENNAI: Delhi recently topped the real time list of the world’s most polluted cities, (Swiss IQAir report) as the AQI spiked to an unbelievable 565. Other cities are not behind. Kolkata came in third, followed by Mumbai. Statistics that now can no longer be swept under the carpet.



Not just India, poor air quality is one of the most pressing public health issues all around the world. Polluted air causes more than 6.6 million premature deaths per year, accounting for over 8% of the worldwide disease burden.

Today, creative techniques to manage the issue are required. Technology is one solution to the problem that will assist in overcoming factors that put pressure on ambient air quality. Blockchain is one. The technology and its new applications are leading the way in real-time tracking of air pollution using data feeds from authoritative off-chain sources.

Current air quality monitoring systems are insufficient due to a lack of real-time data reporting, which causes delays in pollution peaks and a lack of alerts to susceptible populations. The Green Chain Blockchain, an Indian think tank is collaborating with multiple stakeholders in developing a global network of mobile air quality sensors that will examine, filter, and show data in real time via a mobile app, and the information will be published on the blockchain to offer air quality statistics. The missing link in air quality monitoring is a high-density, low-cost sensor network delivering real-time data. The solution is designed to be energy efficient, with the least amount of processing power required to gain consensus in its eco-friendly pure proof-of-stake approach.

Smart contracts enable real-time monitoring and automated responses. These self-executing contracts, deployed on a blockchain network, play a crucial role in checking air pollution by offering real-time data integration as they integrate with IoT sensors and data sources to continuously gather and analyze air quality information. This real-time data feeds into the blockchain, creating an immutable record of pollution levels. When pollution levels exceed acceptable limits, smart contracts can automatically trigger alerts and notifications to relevant parties, such as environmental agencies and the public. This ensures immediate awareness and response. Smart contracts can also be programmed to enforce regulatory standards. If a factory or vehicle emissions exceed permissible levels, the contract can initiate penalties or shut down operations until compliance is restored.

Businesses can earn tokens or incentives through smart contracts for adopting eco-friendly practices. This encourages the reduction of emissions and promotes cleaner, sustainable activities. Smart contracts facilitate the transparent creation and trading of emission credits, allowing entities to offset their pollution by investing in environmentally friendly projects. Add to this, by integrating smart contracts with traffic management systems we can optimise traffic flow, reducing vehicle emissions and minimising congestion.

Blockchain can also be used to engage the public in efforts to combat poor air quality. Applications and platforms can be developed that allow individuals to access real-time air quality data and participate in initiatives to reduce pollution. This can create a sense of collective responsibility and encourage more people to adopt eco-friendly practices.