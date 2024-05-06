BlackSoil invests $49 million in 11 new deals in Q4

NEW DELHI: Alternative credit platform BlackSoil on Monday said that it invested $49 million (Rs 391 crore) across 11 new deals and exited four portfolio companies in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY24.

The company's year-on-year disbursement increased by 110 per cent, and its Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by nearly 50 per cent (year-on-year).

"Our prudent investment practices fortify our market standing, underscored by successful exits and strategic investments. As we navigate the landscape of FY25, we remain steadfast in our commitment to driving value and maintaining our upward trajectory," Ankur Bansal, Co-Founder & Director of BlackSoil, said in a statement.

"This exceptional year highlights our ability to identify and support niche businesses with immense potential, positioning us as a catalyst for innovation in diverse sectors," he added.

BlackSoil said that its investment strategy remains focused on diversification, with its portfolio spanning across various sectors.

In the January-March quarter of FY24, Fintech accounted for 37 per cent of its total investments, followed by SaaS/ Deeptech/ IoT at 18 per cent.

During this period, the alternative credit platform made investments in notable Fintech companies such as Rupeek, Werize and OTO.

It also exited from prominent companies, such as Freight Tiger, Homeville Group and Koye Pharmaceuticals, where it made debt investments.

In addition, the company mentioned that several of BlackSoil's existing portfolio companies achieved noteworthy milestones, with nine investees raising a total capital of over $100 million in Q4FY24.

About 90 per cent of its current portfolio companies are EBITDA positive.