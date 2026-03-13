Uninterrupted LPG supply to households, no need for panic booking: Centre

Briefing the media, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the domestic production of LPG has already increased by 30 per cent since March 5. "There is no need for panic booking, and there has been no dry out at any LPG dealer," Sharma added. LPG bookings have surged to 75.7 lakh against an average of 55.7 lakh in the pre-war period, "showing panic booking", she said.

The West Asia conflict has impacted the supply of crude oil and petroleum products, following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most critical energy transit routes.

The narrow, 50-mile-long passage that connects the Gulf with the Arabian Sea carries about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).