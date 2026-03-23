West Asia crisis: Govt restores full RoDTEP benefits to exporters

The Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme, launched in 2021, provides for a refund of taxes, duties and levies that are incurred by exporters in the process of manufacturing and distribution of goods, and not being reimbursed under any other mechanism at the Centre, state or local level.

Refunds under the scheme range from 0.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent. The scheme is valid till March this year.

The budget allocation under the scheme for 2025-26 was Rs 18,232 crore. It was proposed to increase to Rs 21,709 crore in 2026-27. But the budget allocated was Rs 10,000 crore.

The exporting community was earlier grappling with the high US tariffs and is now facing challenges from the West Asian crisis triggered by the joint attack of the US and Israel on Iran last month.

The conflict has pushed up sea and air freight rates, while insurance premiums are also rising.

The country's merchandise exports dropped marginally by 0.81 per cent year-on-year to USD 36.61 billion in February, while the trade deficit narrowed to USD 27.1 billion from the previous month.