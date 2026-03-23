Investors take Rs 48.29 lakh cr hit in wealth amid West Asia war; Sensex plunges 10.5 pc

Since the conflict began, the BSE benchmark Sensex has tumbled 8,590.8 points or 10.56 per cent, and the NSE Nifty lost 2,666 points or 10.58 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 48.29 lakh crore (Rs 48,29,041.45 crore) to Rs 415 lakh crore (Rs 4,15,21,629.82 crore) since then.

The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader.