Stock markets down in early trade dragged by rising crude oil prices

Benchmark indices have been facing divergence since Monday after stock exchanges introduced a new auction mechanism for shares having futures and options (F&O) contracts.

The Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment became operational on Monday, introducing a new auction-based mechanism for determining the closing prices of eligible stocks in a move aimed at making the price discovery process more transparent and robust.

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted higher.

US markets ended lower on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Sensex climbed 373.76 points, or 0.48 per cent, to settle at 78,954.76. The Nifty traded in a narrow range for the day and edged marginally higher by 11.35 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end at 24,636.