Stock markets rally in early trade

A sharp rally in IT stocks also led to the optimistic trend in the domestic markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 518.84 points to 76,589.68 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 157.75 points to 23,738.90.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, HCL Tech, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major gainers.