Stock markets trade higher amid easing crude oil prices, rally in global equities

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 162.87 points to 74,483.56 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 43.90 points to 23,315.25.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, InterGlobe Aviation, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports were the major winners.

Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HCL Tech and Infosys were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.93 per cent lower at USD 103.8 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were quoting in positive territory.

US markets ended higher on Thursday.