Stock markets tumble over 2 pc on escalating US-Iran tensions, sharp surge in oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,722.99 points, or 2.20 per cent, to 76,457.73 in intraday trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 530.05 points, or 2.17 per cent, to 23,868.65.

All the 30-Sensex firms were trading in the red. InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were major laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 6.19 per cent higher at USD 78.75 per barrel.