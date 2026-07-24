Stock markets extend losses for 5th straight day on US trade tariffs, West Asia tensions

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 331.62 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 76,059.77. During the day, it tanked 916.96 points, or 1.20 per cent, to 75,474.43.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 102.15 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end at 23,767.45.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Infosys were among the major laggards.